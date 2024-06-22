ModernGhana logo
Oliviera Welbeck Ayeh defeats Daniel Adjato in two rounds

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Oliviera Welbeck Ayeh on Friday night, delivered an impressive performance, defeating Daniel Adjato in just two rounds at the Seconds Out Gym.

Ayeh dedicated this victory to his family and fans, expressing his hopes for more significant opportunities in the future.

Ayeh, who works with the National Sports Authority (NSA) and enjoys boxing in his leisure time, aims to win a title for himself and his country.

In addition to boxing, he has a passion for other combat sports, including wrestling, judo, karate, and more.

After spending several years at the amateur level, Ayeh turned professional and has won all his fights since. His recent win in Togo has further motivated him to continue fighting.

"My target is the African belt, and then I want to move on to the bigger boys," Ayeh told this portal.

