ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Euro 2024: Ronaldo breaks assist record as Portugal cruise past Turkey to reach last 16

By BBC
Football News Euro 2024:Ronaldobreaksassistrecord as Portugal cruise past Turkey to reach last 16
SAT, 22 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Portugal booked their place in the last 16 as group winners at Euro 2024 following a routine victory over Turkey in Dortmund.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva opened the scoring midway through the first half, striking first time past goalkeeper Altay Bayindir after Nuno Mendes' cross from the left was deflected fortunately into his path.

A calamitous own goal doubled Portugal's lead when defender Samet Akaydin failed to look up before passing it back to Bayindir, who could not prevent the ball from rolling into his own net.

That dampened the exuberant Turkish support, which had begun with hundreds of fans marching to the stadium from the city centre, draped in flags.

Portugal's support was equally impressive if fewer in number, and they celebrated as their side played with fluidity and composure.

Their team sealed the win when Cristiano Ronaldo unselfishly teed up Bruno Fernandes for a tap-in to make it 3-0 before an hour was played.

The 2016 champions will take on Group F opponents Georgia on Wednesday knowing their job is complete in the group stages, while Turkey can still qualify when they travel to Hamburg to face the Czech Republic.

Top Stories

6 hours ago

Ho Municipal Education Office proposes amendment to Free SHS policy Ho Municipal Education Office proposes amendment to Free SHS policy

6 hours ago

Let's prioritise population management to drive development — Georgina Wood Let's prioritise population management to drive development — Georgina Wood

6 hours ago

SSNIT Hotels: Selling non-profitable state institutions to cronies is myopic – Bernard Mornah SSNIT Hotels: Selling non-profitable state institutions to cronies is myopic – B...

6 hours ago

Ablakwa provides ‘evidence’ to back Rock City Hotel losses claim Ablakwa provides ‘evidence’ to back Rock City Hotel losses claim

6 hours ago

June 22: Cedi sells at GHS15.46 to $1, GHS14.45 on BoG interbank June 22: Cedi sells at GHS15.46 to $1, GHS14.45 on BoG interbank

6 hours ago

Former NPP National Chairman Freddie Blay SSNIT not obliged to consult Organised Labour on asset sales — Freddie Blay

6 hours ago

June 22: Ghana expected to see partial clouds and rain today — GMet June 22: Ghana expected to see partial clouds and rain today — GMet

6 hours ago

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah[left] and Osei Assibey Antwi, National Service Scheme Executive Director GH¢40 enrollment activation fee not extortion — NSS replies Sulemana Braimah, ot...

6 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama My leadership will offer sound and prudent economic management — Mahama

6 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama My experience and disposition are needed at this moment — Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line