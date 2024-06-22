ModernGhana logo
Chelsea close to signing Kellyman from Aston Villa

By BBC
Kellyman joined Aston Villa from Derby County in 2022
Kellyman joined Aston Villa from Derby County in 2022

Chelsea are closing in on signing attacking midfielder Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa for a reported £19m.

The deal is in the process of being done, with personal terms and a medical needing to be sorted.

Discussions are underway for a five or six-year contract, with the 18-year-old expected to be part of Enzo Maresca's first-team squad.

The highly-rated youngster has made six first-team appearances at Villa Park and is an England Under-19 international.

Villa have also agreed to buy defender Ian Maatsen from Chelsea for £37.5m this week - as both clubs remain conscious of the Premier League profit and sustainability regulations before and after the 30 June accounting deadline.

That deal is separate to the one that will see Maatsen move to the West Midlands

Kellyman joined Villa from Derby County for a reported £600,000 fee in July 2022 and signed his first professional contract, external with them in September 2022.

