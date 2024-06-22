ModernGhana logo
Euro 2024: Georgia waste late chance for win over Czech Republic

By BBC
Substitute Saba Lobjanidze wasted a golden chance for Georgia with the final kick of the game as the debutants claimed a first-ever point in a major tournament with a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic.

Georgia, the lowest-ranked side in the tournament, took the lead in first-half stoppage time when striker Georges Mikautadze slotted in from the penalty spot.

But the Czech Republic - quarter-finalists three years ago - were by far the more dangerous side throughout and finally replied when Patrik Schick turned in after substitute Ondrej Lingr hit the post.

Schick then limped off with an injury as Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili produced save after save to ensure a share of the spoils.

And there was still time for Lobjanidze to fire over after a three-on-one encounter in the final seconds of the match.

The result means both sides head into their final games in Group F on Wednesday with a chance to progress to the last 16.

