ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 22 Jun 2024 Beach Soccer

Okere DCE Daniel Addo Kenneth adopts Okere Rangers Beach Soccer Club

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Okere DCE Daniel Addo Kenneth adopts Okere Rangers Beach Soccer Club
LISTEN

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Okere District Assembly, Hon. Daniel Nana Addo Kenneth has given a major boost to the only in-land team currently competing in the Ghana Beach Soccer Premier League.

The DCE made a cash donation and also presented a set of jerseys to Okere Rangers BSC at his office in Adukrom - Eastern region.

The honourable DCE who is also a former national volleyball athlete, expressed his love and desire for sports hence his unyielding dedication and commitment to the youth in his district.

He explained that one of his core mandates is to ensure that sports develop well and thrive in the district.

He also stated that the Okere district assembly has already put in motion, plans to establish a beach soccer venue within the spectacular Asenema waterfall tourist attraction in a bid to help promote the sport.

Okere Rangers are currently 5th on the National Beach Soccer League table.

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Ho Municipal Education Office proposes amendment to Free SHS policy Ho Municipal Education Office proposes amendment to Free SHS policy

5 hours ago

Let's prioritise population management to drive development — Georgina Wood Let's prioritise population management to drive development — Georgina Wood

5 hours ago

SSNIT Hotels: Selling non-profitable state institutions to cronies is myopic – Bernard Mornah SSNIT Hotels: Selling non-profitable state institutions to cronies is myopic – B...

5 hours ago

Ablakwa provides ‘evidence’ to back Rock City Hotel losses claim Ablakwa provides ‘evidence’ to back Rock City Hotel losses claim

5 hours ago

June 22: Cedi sells at GHS15.46 to $1, GHS14.45 on BoG interbank June 22: Cedi sells at GHS15.46 to $1, GHS14.45 on BoG interbank

5 hours ago

Former NPP National Chairman Freddie Blay SSNIT not obliged to consult Organised Labour on asset sales — Freddie Blay

5 hours ago

June 22: Ghana expected to see partial clouds and rain today — GMet June 22: Ghana expected to see partial clouds and rain today — GMet

5 hours ago

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah[left] and Osei Assibey Antwi, National Service Scheme Executive Director GH¢40 enrollment activation fee not extortion — NSS replies Sulemana Braimah, ot...

5 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama My leadership will offer sound and prudent economic management — Mahama

5 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama My experience and disposition are needed at this moment — Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line