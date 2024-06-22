Okere DCE Daniel Addo Kenneth adopts Okere Rangers Beach Soccer Club

LISTEN

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Okere District Assembly, Hon. Daniel Nana Addo Kenneth has given a major boost to the only in-land team currently competing in the Ghana Beach Soccer Premier League.

The DCE made a cash donation and also presented a set of jerseys to Okere Rangers BSC at his office in Adukrom - Eastern region.

The honourable DCE who is also a former national volleyball athlete, expressed his love and desire for sports hence his unyielding dedication and commitment to the youth in his district.

He explained that one of his core mandates is to ensure that sports develop well and thrive in the district.

He also stated that the Okere district assembly has already put in motion, plans to establish a beach soccer venue within the spectacular Asenema waterfall tourist attraction in a bid to help promote the sport.

Okere Rangers are currently 5th on the National Beach Soccer League table.