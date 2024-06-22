ModernGhana logo
Epiphany Warriors secure qualification for Malta Guinness Women's Premier League

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Epiphany Warriors secure qualification for Malta Guinness Women's Premier League
Epiphany Warriors have been crowned champions of the GFA Regional Women's Championship (Southern Zone) to ensure that they seal their qualification to next season's Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.

They secured their place after beating Mfantseman ladies who currently sit 5th on the table by 3-1. Epiphany Warriors finished 3 points clear of Halifax Queens who have also secured their place in next season’s Malta Guinness women’s premier league.

It’s been an impressive run for Epiphany Warriors who have been head and shoulders above the other teams in the zone.

They sailed through the competition without losing a single game and won all five of their games scoring 17 goals and conceding just one.

They started their campaign with a 3-0 victory to second-placed Halifax Queens, they then beat Rootz Sistaz 1-0 and thumped Luta Thunder Ladies by 6-0.

After this victory, it was clear that Epiphany Warriors were the absolute favourites to finish top of their zone. They continued to do their talking on the field of play by beating Samartex Ladies by 4-0.

They then finished their campaign with a 3-1 victory against Mfantseman ladies which confirmed qualification to the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.

It game was the first time they conceded a goal throughout the competition which shows how resolute defensively competition and they’ve clearly been deserving champions.

All focus now shifts to their preparation towards next season’s Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.

Epiphany Warriors will ensure they make the right signings and add some experience to their team to be able to cope with the demands of the Premier League.

They can emulate what Samartex FC did which took them to the apex of the Ghana premier league in the men’s division. However, it’s now time to celebrate and enjoy their big moment.

