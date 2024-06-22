ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We will prove our worth by winning FA Cup - Bofoakwa Tano coach John Eduafo

Football News We will prove our worth by winning FA Cup - Bofoakwa Tano coach John Eduafo
SAT, 22 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Bofoakwa Tano coach, John Eduafo, has stated that their primary motivation is winning the FA Cup and earning the opportunity to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Sunyani-based team is set to face their regional rivals in the FA Cup final at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium this Sunday evening.

Despite their recent relegation from the top division, Eduafo expressed confidence and determination ahead of the match, emphasizing their goal to end the season on a positive note by securing the trophy and advancing to compete in Africa next season.

“We are determined to end the season on a high note. We played well in the league but unfortunately, we couldn’t survive the drop. We still have a chance to prove our worth by winning the FA Cup," he told the Ghana FA website.

"We are not only looking at winning the trophy but representing Ghana in next season’s CAF Confederations Cup is our biggest motivation,” he added.

In their Ghana Premier League encounters, both teams failed to score in any of their matches. The highly anticipated final is set to kick off at 18:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

June 22: Cedi sells at GHS15.46 to $1, GHS14.45 on BoG interbank June 22: Cedi sells at GHS15.46 to $1, GHS14.45 on BoG interbank

33 minutes ago

Former NPP National Chairman Freddie Blay SSNIT not obliged to consult Organised Labour on asset sales — Freddie Blay

33 minutes ago

June 22: Ghana expected to see partial clouds and rain today — GMet June 22: Ghana expected to see partial clouds and rain today — GMet

33 minutes ago

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah[left] and Osei Assibey Antwi, National Service Scheme Executive Director GH¢40 enrollment activation fee not extortion — NSS replies Sulemana Braimah, ot...

33 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama My leadership will offer sound and prudent economic management — Mahama

33 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama My experience and disposition are needed at this moment — Mahama

17 hours ago

National Service Scheme clarifies GH40 online activation enrolment fee National Service Scheme clarifies GH¢40 online activation enrolment fee

20 hours ago

Next NDC government to invest $3 billion in creating digital jobs — Mahama Next NDC government to invest $3 billion in creating digital jobs — Mahama

20 hours ago

Medical Laboratory professional workers suspend strike Medical Laboratory professional workers suspend strike

20 hours ago

Kayayei graduates receive start-up packs to start businesses Kayayei graduates receive start-up packs to start businesses  

Just in....
body-container-line