We will prove our worth by winning FA Cup - Bofoakwa Tano coach John Eduafo

Bofoakwa Tano coach, John Eduafo, has stated that their primary motivation is winning the FA Cup and earning the opportunity to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Sunyani-based team is set to face their regional rivals in the FA Cup final at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium this Sunday evening.

Despite their recent relegation from the top division, Eduafo expressed confidence and determination ahead of the match, emphasizing their goal to end the season on a positive note by securing the trophy and advancing to compete in Africa next season.

“We are determined to end the season on a high note. We played well in the league but unfortunately, we couldn’t survive the drop. We still have a chance to prove our worth by winning the FA Cup," he told the Ghana FA website.

"We are not only looking at winning the trophy but representing Ghana in next season’s CAF Confederations Cup is our biggest motivation,” he added.

In their Ghana Premier League encounters, both teams failed to score in any of their matches. The highly anticipated final is set to kick off at 18:00 GMT.