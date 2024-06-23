Journey To Columbia; Ghana Black Princesses Prepare For U20 World Cup Triumph

The Ghana Women’s National under-20 football team, famously known as the Black Princesses, is set to make waves at the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia from August 31 to September 22, 2024. After a stunning 7-1 aggregate victory over Senegagals, the Black Princesses will join Nigeria, Morocco, and Cameroon as Africa’s representatives in the prestigious tournament.

Despite qualifying for each of the last seven editions, Ghana has yet to advance past the group stage.

However, Coach Basigi and his determined squad are gearing up to break this streak and make history in Colombia, driven by the hopes and dreams of millions of Ghanaians.

The Black Princesses have been on an incredible journey, winning the inaugural WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup on June 3, 2023, by defeating Nigeria. Ghana's captain, Stella Nyamekye, was named the tournament's best player, while Afi Amenyeku took home the best goalkeeper award. Their winning streak continued at the 13th African Games held in Ghana in March 2024, where they were crowned champions of the women’s football tournament.

As they embark on their 7th historic journey to the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup, the Black Princesses carry with them the unwavering support of their nation. AG Sports Management, a British agency appointed by the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the African Games to secure sponsorships, has played a crucial role in this journey.

AG Sports Management has arranged a series of confidence-building events in Ghana and the UK for the Black Princesses ahead of FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup in Columbia.

As part of their preparations for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup, AG Sports Management, in collaboration with the Ghana Football Authority (GFA), the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) The British High Commission and Readers Bay Foundation (RBF), is planning a series of engaging Activities in Ghana and in the UK as build up for the Black Princesses’’ journey to Colombia in August 2024.

The Scheduled Activities include

Ghana

1.Thank You Tour & Literacy Engagement – Cape-Coast (22nd July 2024)

2. British High Commissioner Hosting of Women’s Empowerment Dinner (17th July 2024)

3. Open Day - Friendly match with Local Women’s Team & Community Sporting Activities / eye screening & free Sanitary pads giveaway to girls (27th July 2024)

4. Rejuvenation / Spa Day for the Black Princesses (29 July 2024)

5. Watch Parties for Selected Matches in Colombia

UK Tour

Courtesy Visit to Ghana High Commission in UK

Friendly Matches against UK top Women’s football Teams (1st – 10th August 2024)

Literacy (Readers Bay) Charity Engagement Ball & Sight-seeing

Wembley Stadium Visit

These well-planned activities are lined up to be executed to enhance visibility and harness massive support for the Black Princesses as they prepare for their historic and remarkable journey to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia scheduled for 21st August to 22nd September 2024.