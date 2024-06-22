ModernGhana logo
We need to have a positive mindset towards Black Stars - Samuel Osei Kuffour

Former Ghana defender, Samuel Osei Kuffuor has urged Ghanaians to have a positive mindset towards the Black Stars.

After a difficult run of games, the senior national team recorded back-to-back wins against Mali and Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana defeated Mali 2-1 in Bamako before returning to Kumasi to snatch a 4-3 victory over Central Africa Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The back-to-back wins have boosted the Black Stars' chances of qualifying for the biggest football tournament to be held in Mexico, the USA and Canada.

Speaking to Angel TV, Kuffuor called for a mentality change among Ghanaians towards the national team.

“We need to change our mindset towards our national team because when we qualify for the World Cup majority of Ghanaians will benefit from it including journalists. We should be more positive towards our national team” he said.

The Black Stars are currently second in Group I of the 2026 World Cup qualifications, accumulating 9 points. Meanwhile, the qualifying series for the Mundial will resume in March 2025.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

