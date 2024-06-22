Reappointing Otto Addo was a good decision - Ex-Ghana defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour

Former Ghana international, Samuel Osei Kuffuor has lauded the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the reappointment of Otto Addo to lead the Black Stars.

The 43-year-old trainer was reinstated as the head gaffer of the senior national team, replacing Chris Hughton on a 34-month deal.

Since his return, he managed four games, winning two, drawing one and losing one across the period.

The former Borussia Dortmund talent coach has boosted Ghana's World Cup qualification chances following the teams’ back-to-back wins against Mali and Central African Republic.

“I had the opportunity to play with him, and he was one of my closest pals in the team. I have had the chance to see him up close as a technical person during our qualifiers against Nigeria and during the World Cup," Kuffour told Angel FM.

"He is the kind of person who always wants the best. His mentality is different because he comes from Germany. He knows what he wants, so his training sessions and everything are different.

"He sometimes seeks my opinion on issues, and I have been honest with him. It's a good choice that we brought him back. We should forget about the World Cup and focus on what we want to do, which is qualifying for the World Cup," he added.

The Black Stars are currently second in Group I of the 2026 World Cup qualifications, accumulating 9 points. Meanwhile, the qualifying series for the Mundial will resume in March 2025.