Nsoatreman FC v Bofoakwa Tano: FA Cup Committee to give out free tickets to fans

SAT, 22 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Frank Nelson Nwokolo, a member of the FA Cup Committee, has announced that fans can attend the 2024 final for free at the University of Ghana Stadium this Sunday.

The final will feature Bono rivals Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano. The two teams previously had two drawn games in the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season.

While Nsoatreman FC finished the season in fifth place, Bofoakwa Tano was relegated to Division One. This contrast adds an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming match.

Frank Nelson Nwokolo is encouraging fans to come to the University of Ghana and enjoy the game.

“We invite everyone to come on Sunday and have a great time. Legon is an easy location to reach," he told CitiSports.

“You can get there, watch a game, and we're offering free tickets. Come and enjoy the match, come and support it.

“This is one of the biggest tournaments. We’re inviting you to come and watch," he added.

The winner of the game will represent Ghana at the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

