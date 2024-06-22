ModernGhana logo
Nsoatreman FC v Bofoakwa Tano: We will deliver a memorable final - FA Cup Board Member, Frank Nelson Nwokolo

SAT, 22 JUN 2024
Frank Nelson

Board Member of the FA Cup Committee, Frank Nelson Nwokolo, has promised an unforgettable final this weekend.

Nsoatreman FC is set to face off against their regional rivals, Bofoakwa Tano, in the FA Cup final at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 23, with the match kicking off at 18:00 GMT.

The victorious team will earn the chance to represent Ghana in the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup season.

In an interview with ChannelOne Sports, Nwokolo highlighted the extensive efforts made to enhance the final match's spectacle.

Veteran football administrator Frank Nelson shared these sentiments, emphasizing the thorough preparations undertaken to ensure a memorable experience for all participants.

“A lot of time, finance, energy has gone into the final so we are going to quantify all this into the planning and all these things that will make it very memorable for everyone.”

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

