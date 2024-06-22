Nsoatreman FC v Bofoakwa Tano: GFA President Kurt Okraku promises thrilling 2024 FA Cup final

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has assured fans of an exciting showdown between Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano in the 2024 MTN FA Cup final this Sunday.

The highly anticipated match will take place at the University of Ghana Stadium on June 23, reigniting the rivalry between the two Bono clubs.

Okraku made these remarks during the trophy presentation ceremony held at the University of Ghana. The event was attended by UG Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic and Students Affairs) Professor Gordon Awandare, Acting UG Director of Sports Bella Bello Bitugu, and other senior university officials.

In his speech, Okraku praised the facilities at the UG Stadium and highlighted the commitment of both teams to delivering an outstanding performance in the final.

"There will be several spices to the cake on Sunday. The arrival of the trophy will have a wow factor… the two combatants have promised us good football," he stated.

During the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season, Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano played two drawn games. However, Bofoakwa Tano was relegated to Division One, while Nsoatreman FC secured a fifth-place finish.

The winner of the final will earn the opportunity to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.