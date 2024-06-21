ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Poland on brink of Euros exit after defeat by Austria

By BBC
Football News EPAImage caption: Trauner's goal was only his second at international level - the only previous occasion he found the net was against Luxembourg in 2020.
FRI, 21 JUN 2024 LISTEN
EPA Image caption: Trauner's goal was only his second at international level - the only previous occasion he found the net was against Luxembourg in 2020.

Late goals by Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautovic gave Austria a hard-fought win over Poland and boosted their hopes of reaching the last 16 at Euro 2024.

With both teams losing their opening matches in Group D, to France and the Netherlands, they came to Berlin knowing that another defeat would put them on the brink of elimination.

The high stakes gave the encounter the feel of a knockout tie, with both sets of fans creating a noisy atmosphere at the Olympiastadion, matched by a frenetic tempo on the pitch.

It was Austria who struck first, when Gernot Trauner rose at the near post to head home Phillipp Mwene’s cross.

Poland were struggling to get out of their own half at that point but quickly improved and began pushing for an equaliser.

It arrived after 30 minutes, when a cross from the right was not properly cleared, and although Jan Bednarek’s shot was blocked, Krzysztof Piatek was first to the rebound to fire low into the net.

Clear chances were at a premium after that, even when Poland’s talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski belatedly emerged off the bench, but as the game entered the final stages, it was Austria who found the inspiration they needed.

Arnautovic’s dummy allowed Baumgartner time and space to advance to the edge of the area, before he coolly slotted past Wojciech Szczesny.

Austria’s victory was sealed a few minutes later. With Poland pouring forward in search of an equaliser, Marcel Sabitzer ran clear and although he was brought down by Szczesny, Arnautovic converted the resulting penalty.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

You will be arrested, prosecuted if you engage in the services of land guards –Ashanti REGSEC warns You will be arrested, prosecuted if you engage in the services of land guards –A...

3 hours ago

Next NDC government to invest $3 billion in creating digital jobs — Mahama Next NDC government to invest $3 billion in creating digital jobs — Mahama

3 hours ago

Medical Laboratory professional workers suspend strike Medical Laboratory professional workers suspend strike

3 hours ago

Kayayei graduates receive start-up packs to start businesses Kayayei graduates receive start-up packs to start businesses  

3 hours ago

Ghana lacks a responsible opposition party — NPP's Adomako Kissi Ghana lacks a responsible opposition party — NPP's Adomako Kissi

3 hours ago

There's nothing more dangerous to Ghana than an imperial Chief Justice' — Kwaku Azar on Opuni panel change There's nothing more dangerous to Ghana than an imperial Chief Justice' — Kwaku ...

3 hours ago

BECE: Govt releases GH80million to WAEC – Annoh-Dompreh clarifies BECE: Govt releases GH¢80million to WAEC – Annoh-Dompreh clarifies

3 hours ago

New SHTS curriculum will curb ‘chew, pour and pass’ syndrome — Prof Kwarteng New SHTS curriculum will curb ‘chew, pour and pass’ syndrome — Prof Kwarteng

3 hours ago

NPP Running mate: ‘Napo’ could be a threat to political parties — Political Analyst NPP Running mate: ‘Napo’ could be a threat to political parties — Political Anal...

3 hours ago

GRA tells SML to resume monitoring operations in downstream petroleum sector GRA tells SML to resume monitoring operations in downstream petroleum sector

Just in....
body-container-line