It was the right time to leave Asante Kotoko, says Ibrahim Danlad

FRI, 21 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad says it was the right time for him to leave the club.

The 21-year-old is part of the 18 players who have been released by the club following a disappointing season for the Porcupine Warriors.

Kotoko finished the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season 6th on the league log with 49 points.

Danlad, who served as the captain before his departure, admitted that leaving after an eight-year tenure was challenging. However, he believes it was necessary to seek new challenges and continue his growth as a player.

“It has not been an easy decision because I’ve been at Kotoko since my childhood,” he told 3Sports. “But as a player, you need to try new challenges. I think this was the right time to leave.”

Danlad joined Asante Kotoko in 2016 as a teenager and won multiple trophies with the club under various coaches.

Following his arrival at the club, Danlad struggled to break into the first team, spending loan spells with Berekum Chelsea and King Faisal.

Over time, he established himself as the primary goalkeeper for the record holders of the Ghana Premier League.

His exceptional performances earned him call-ups to all of Ghana’s national teams, including the U17, U20, U23, Black Galaxies, and Black Stars.

However, in the last two seasons, Danlad lost his position to Frederick Asare.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

