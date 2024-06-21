ModernGhana logo
I will consider a move to any club - Former Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad says he is open to joining any club.

Danlad was part of the 18 players that were released by the club following the conclusion of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

When asked about a potential transfer to Hearts of Oak, Danlad said, “For the time being, I believe this choice [to leave Kotoko] was made within the last few days, therefore I have asked my management to negotiate with any team that expresses interest in me so that as a player, I can relax and focus on my training.

“Right now, I’m not sure where I’ll go. It all depends on my management, I don’t make decisions on my own, so if we sit and discuss the deal and see it will benefit my career, I’ll consider it," he added.

Danlad, who was part of Black Stars squad that played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar won the Premier League title and the FA Cup among other trophies during his stay at Asante Kotoko.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist

body-container-line