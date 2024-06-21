Michael Essien is not broke; he is filthy rich - Sammy Kuffour

ModernGhana logo
Samuel Osei Kuffour, a former Ghana defender, has strongly rebutted claims suggesting financial troubles for Michael Essien, asserting instead that the ex-Chelsea midfielder is extremely wealthy.

Recent reports from Daily Guide had indicated that Essien was facing financial challenges after court orders slated two of his properties in East Legon and Trassaco for auction, with a combined value reportedly in the millions of dollars.

However, Kuffour dismissed these claims as unfounded, affirming Essien's substantial assets and financial security. Speaking to Angel FM’s Saddick Adams, Kuffour emphasized his personal knowledge of Essien's holdings and achievements throughout his career.

"To bring out the news and say Michael is broke is a shame. It is a shame that we think so negatively about our people. We should be positive; Michael is not broke. We are talking about a house that they took from him, which cost $20 million, and another one that costs $30 million.

He criticized the negativity surrounding the speculation, stressing that such judgments lack a basis in reality or empathy for Essien's actual situation.

"Nobody with a proper conscience will come out and say all kinds of things. You never spoke to the person; you never know exactly what the person is going through. So, how can you justify saying someone is broke?

“You would have to know if he comes to your house and begs for food, then you can justify it. I know the kind of assets that Michael has, and I will not stand anywhere and say Michael is broke. Michael is filthy rich," he added.

Essien had stints with Liberty Professionals, before joining Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and AC Milan. He won multiple league titles, FA Cups, and the UEFA Champions League in 2012.

Since retiring from playing, Essien has ventured into coaching and currently serves as a first-team assistant coach at FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

