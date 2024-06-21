FA Cup Final: Nsoatreman FC v Bofoakwa Tano Preview

LISTEN

The finals of the MTN FA Cup will be staged at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday between Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano.

Kick-off for the game is scheduled at 18:00GMT.



The two clubs will renew their rivals on Sunday. In the two Ghana Premier League games played in the just-ended season, the game ended in a stalemate.

Nsoatreman finished 5th with 50 points while Bofoakwa suffered relegation to the Division One League having finished 17th with 33 points.

On their road to the finals, Maxwell Konadu of Nsoatreman FC boasts a perfect record with 5 wins in 5 games, while John Eduafo of Bofoakwa Tano has also secured 5 wins in 5 games.

Meanwhile, the FA Cup final will, for the first time in history, witness an all-female set of match officials to handle the titanic clash between Bofoakwa Tano FC and Nsoatreman FC.

FIFA Referee Rita Boateng Nkansah, who just returned to the country from the CAF Elite Referees Course in Egypt, will be the main knight of the whistle on the big day.

She will be assisted on the lines by FIFA Referees Alice Farizua Chakule and Patricia Kyeraa as Assistant Referees 1 and 2, respectively.

Juliet Appiah, also a FIFA Referee, gets the fourth official appointment, while FIFA/CAF Match Commissioner Naa Odofoley Nortey oversees the entire match.

The winner of the FA Cup will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.