ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 21 Jun 2024 Football News

FA Cup Final: Nsoatreman FC v Bofoakwa Tano Preview

FA Cup Final: Nsoatreman FC v Bofoakwa Tano Preview
LISTEN

The finals of the MTN FA Cup will be staged at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday between Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano.

Kick-off for the game is scheduled at 18:00GMT.

The two clubs will renew their rivals on Sunday. In the two Ghana Premier League games played in the just-ended season, the game ended in a stalemate.

Nsoatreman finished 5th with 50 points while Bofoakwa suffered relegation to the Division One League having finished 17th with 33 points.

On their road to the finals, Maxwell Konadu of Nsoatreman FC boasts a perfect record with 5 wins in 5 games, while John Eduafo of Bofoakwa Tano has also secured 5 wins in 5 games.

Meanwhile, the FA Cup final will, for the first time in history, witness an all-female set of match officials to handle the titanic clash between Bofoakwa Tano FC and Nsoatreman FC.

FIFA Referee Rita Boateng Nkansah, who just returned to the country from the CAF Elite Referees Course in Egypt, will be the main knight of the whistle on the big day.

She will be assisted on the lines by FIFA Referees Alice Farizua Chakule and Patricia Kyeraa as Assistant Referees 1 and 2, respectively.

Juliet Appiah, also a FIFA Referee, gets the fourth official appointment, while FIFA/CAF Match Commissioner Naa Odofoley Nortey oversees the entire match.

The winner of the FA Cup will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Namibia's laws criminalising same-sex relationships were inherited from the colonial era. By Hildegard Titus (AFP/File) Namibian court strikes down law criminalising same-sex relationships

3 hours ago

SSNIT hotels sale saga: We won't allow those who promised to protect the purse steal it – Osman Ayariga SSNIT hotels sale saga: We won't allow those who promised to protect the purse s...

3 hours ago

'Corruption, nepotism, theft, waste of national resources; impunity, criminality hallmarks of Akufo-Addo's administration - Mahama 'Corruption, nepotism, theft, waste of national resources; impunity, criminality...

3 hours ago

NPP’s track record shows they can’t deliver – Prof Jane Naana NPP’s track record shows they can’t deliver – Prof Jane Naana

3 hours ago

Stop intimidating our members – MELPWU caution hospital admins, directors Stop intimidating our members – MELPWU caution hospital admins, directors

3 hours ago

Labadi beachfront: You’ll hear from my lawyers soon – Freddie Blay’s son threatens Ablakwa Labadi beachfront: You’ll hear from my lawyers soon – Freddie Blay’s son threate...

3 hours ago

Former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs I'll leave politics to go rear fowls after voting for Bawumia in election 2024 —...

3 hours ago

John Dramani Mahama [File Photo] Our national spirit is sinking at an all-time low; hopelessness has engulfed our...

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Election 2024: I’m in the race to correct NPP’s corruption, nepotism, brazen the...

3 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama Apologise to CSU students who were assaulted by your thugs — NPP youths to Maham...

Just in....
body-container-line