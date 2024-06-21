ModernGhana logo
Euro 2024: Inaki Williams reacts to Nico Williams' Man of the Match performance in Spain win over Italy

Inaki Williams praised his brother, Nico Williams, for his outstanding performance in Spain's victory over Italy at the European Championship in Germany.

Nico, who opted to represent Spain internationally, was awarded Man of the Match for his dazzling display on the wing, causing significant issues for Italy's Giovanni Di Lorenzo throughout the game.

Following the match, Inaki took to social media, posting: "Pure cinema Junior. Starboy."

Nico Williams is expected to play a crucial role for Spain in the tournament, attracting attention from top clubs across Europe. The Athletic Bilbao standout has garnered interest from Spanish giants Barcelona and English Premier League club Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Inaki is focused on recovering from surgery he underwent at the end of the season, which unfortunately sidelined him for Ghana's World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

