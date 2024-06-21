Otto Addo rejected opportunity to coach FC Nordsjaelland - Tom Venom reveals

Tom Vernon, Chairman of FC Nordsjaelland, revealed that Otto Addo declined an offer to become head coach of the Danish top-flight club just before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Vernon explained that Addo chose to prioritize his role as assistant coach at Borussia Dortmund instead.

Addo, a former Borussia Dortmund assistant coach and a player for Ghana during the 2006 World Cup, was considered an excellent fit due to his deep cultural understanding.

“I offered him the head coach job at FCN and he said no. I tracked all of those coaches of Ghanaian heritage and monitor their careers, as well as all the local coaches," the Right to Dream Founder told Joy Sports.

“So Otto was always like an interesting case. And then I was thinking about FCN, I said, who will understand the European mindset and the Ghanaian mindset?

“And, you know, Denmark, border to Germany, they're different, but some similarities. So he was just an obvious candidate," he added.

Otto Addo had briefly managed Ghana during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria before leading them to the tournament in Qatar.

His decision not to accept the Ghana job permanently attracted some criticism. Addo had previously served as an assistant coach at Nordsjaelland from 2016 to 2017.