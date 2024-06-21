ModernGhana logo
Let's be patient and support Otto Addo - Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has expressed optimism that the Black Stars will rise again under Otto Addo.

His comments come after the team's two victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.

The Black Stars secured a 2-1 win over Mali in Bamako before a 4-3 win over Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium.

These results have not only boosted Ghana's prospects of qualifying for the World Cup but also elevated their position in both the FIFA global rankings and the rankings within Africa.

“It takes time for the team to settle and gel. And you realize the names that you are mentioning, they didn't achieve it in a day,” Bagbin said at the launch of the Democracy Cup.

“It took a long group of them from the youth growing together to become the stars. So please, let's have patience and be tolerant.

“Let’s encourage and support the technical team and everybody. Ghana will once again rise up to the glory of God," he added.

The Black Stars will now focus on their upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in September later this year before resuming their Mundial qualifiers on March 2025 with games against Chad and Madagascar.

