ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 21 Jun 2024 Football News

He is one of the best coaches I have worked with - Gideon Mensah praises Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

He is one of the best coaches I have worked with - Gideon Mensah praises Black Stars coach, Otto Addo
LISTEN

Gideon Mensah has described Black Stars coach, Otto Addo as one of the best coaches he has worked with at the senior national team.

The AJ Auxerre man has played with the 43-year-old trainer in his time as assistant coach to Milovan Rajevac, as head coach for one year taking the team to the 2022 World Cup and now returning as main coach.

Mensah has rated the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach’s tactics among the best while assessing his rein under him.

“For me, I think he's one of the best that I've worked with in the national team in terms of the tactics and then how he wants the team to play," he told the Ghana FA media.

“Obviously, he's always played in the national team before, so he knows what Ghanaians expect and then what the team also wants.

“But I think coming back again shows that he's sat down and then think about what was not right and what was good and then what to do next and then what to improve on," he added.

Mensah featured in Ghana's games against Mali and Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in the matchday three and four games.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

11 hours ago

2024 Hajj: Six Ghanaians dead as heat wave kills over 1000 in Saudi Arabia 2024 Hajj: Six Ghanaians dead as heat wave kills over 1000 in Saudi Arabia

11 hours ago

Labadi beachfront: Ablakwa’s allegations beyond reprehensible and unfortunate – Kwame Blay Labadi beachfront: Ablakwa’s allegations beyond reprehensible and unfortunate – ...

11 hours ago

I declared war against Godfred Dame after I was asked to open defence – Richard Jakpa I declared war against Godfred Dame after I was asked to open defence – Richard ...

11 hours ago

Ambulance case: Godfred Dame didn’t promise you freedom – Prosecution to Richard Jakpa Ambulance case: Godfred Dame didn’t promise you freedom – Prosecution to Richard...

11 hours ago

Majority, Minority Chief Whips call for probe into GHC80million NHIA loss Majority, Minority Chief Whips call for probe into GHC80million NHIA loss

11 hours ago

We’re confused as a country for allowing MPs to serve as ministers —Sam Okudzeto We’re confused as a country for allowing MPs to serve as ministers — Sam Okudzet...

11 hours ago

Lawyer Kpebu [left] and President Akufo-Addo ‘Junior Jesus’ Akufo-Addo’s gov’t is now a ‘one day, one scandal’ state — Lawyer...

12 hours ago

Samira Bawumia's fashion sense driving growth in tourism industry - GTA CEO Samira Bawumia's fashion sense driving growth in tourism industry - GTA CEO

12 hours ago

Executive Secretary of the Ghana Refugee Board, Tetteh Padi Ghana hosts over 12,000 registered refugees and asylum-seekers — Ghana Refugee B...

15 hours ago

AG told me I am collateral damage, but I will be acquitted at the end of the trial - Richard Jakpa tells court AG told me I am collateral damage, but I will be acquitted at the end of the tri...

Just in....
body-container-line