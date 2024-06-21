He is one of the best coaches I have worked with - Gideon Mensah praises Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

LISTEN

Gideon Mensah has described Black Stars coach, Otto Addo as one of the best coaches he has worked with at the senior national team.

The AJ Auxerre man has played with the 43-year-old trainer in his time as assistant coach to Milovan Rajevac, as head coach for one year taking the team to the 2022 World Cup and now returning as main coach.

Mensah has rated the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach’s tactics among the best while assessing his rein under him.

“For me, I think he's one of the best that I've worked with in the national team in terms of the tactics and then how he wants the team to play," he told the Ghana FA media.

“Obviously, he's always played in the national team before, so he knows what Ghanaians expect and then what the team also wants.

“But I think coming back again shows that he's sat down and then think about what was not right and what was good and then what to do next and then what to improve on," he added.

Mensah featured in Ghana's games against Mali and Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in the matchday three and four games.