ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 20 Jun 2024 Football News

Serge Zeze set to join Moroccan side Raja Casablanca after parting ways with Asante Kotoko

Serge Zeze set to join Moroccan side Raja Casablanca after parting ways with Asante Kotoko
LISTEN

Ivorian midfielder Serge Eric Zeze is on the brink of joining Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca, following his recent departure from Asante Kotoko.

Raja Club Athletic has agreed to bring Zeze to Morocco for a comprehensive evaluation.

Currently in Abidjan, Zeze, who secured the Ghana Premier League Goal of the Season award last year, is expected to travel to Casablanca soon to finalize his transfer.

In the meantime, Asante Kotoko is gearing up for the 2024/25 season with a significant squad revamp. The Porcupine Warriors have already released eighteen players, with two more departures anticipated. This comes after a tough season that saw the club finish sixth, failing to secure any trophies.

As Kotoko prepares for the upcoming season, they are focused on rebuilding their squad to enhance their performance.

The exit of Zeze and other key players signals a period of transition and provides an opportunity for the club to bring in new talent to strengthen their lineup.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

2024 Hajj: Six Ghanaians dead as heat wave kills over 1000 in Saudi Arabia 2024 Hajj: Six Ghanaians dead as heat wave kills over 1000 in Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago

Labadi beachfront: Ablakwa’s allegations beyond reprehensible and unfortunate – Kwame Blay Labadi beachfront: Ablakwa’s allegations beyond reprehensible and unfortunate – ...

2 hours ago

I declared war against Godfred Dame after I was asked to open defence – Richard Jakpa I declared war against Godfred Dame after I was asked to open defence – Richard ...

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: Godfred Dame didn’t promise you freedom – Prosecution to Richard Jakpa Ambulance case: Godfred Dame didn’t promise you freedom – Prosecution to Richard...

2 hours ago

Majority, Minority Chief Whips call for probe into GHC80million NHIA loss Majority, Minority Chief Whips call for probe into GHC80million NHIA loss

2 hours ago

We’re confused as a country for allowing MPs to serve as ministers —Sam Okudzeto We’re confused as a country for allowing MPs to serve as ministers — Sam Okudzet...

2 hours ago

Lawyer Kpebu [left] and President Akufo-Addo ‘Junior Jesus’ Akufo-Addo’s gov’t is now a ‘one day, one scandal’ state — Lawyer...

3 hours ago

Samira Bawumia's fashion sense driving growth in tourism industry - GTA CEO Samira Bawumia's fashion sense driving growth in tourism industry - GTA CEO

3 hours ago

Executive Secretary of the Ghana Refugee Board, Tetteh Padi Ghana hosts over 12,000 registered refugees and asylum-seekers — Ghana Refugee B...

6 hours ago

AG told me I am collateral damage, but I will be acquitted at the end of the trial - Richard Jakpa tells court AG told me I am collateral damage, but I will be acquitted at the end of the tri...

Just in....
body-container-line