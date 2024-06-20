Serge Zeze set to join Moroccan side Raja Casablanca after parting ways with Asante Kotoko

LISTEN

Ivorian midfielder Serge Eric Zeze is on the brink of joining Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca, following his recent departure from Asante Kotoko.

Raja Club Athletic has agreed to bring Zeze to Morocco for a comprehensive evaluation.

Currently in Abidjan, Zeze, who secured the Ghana Premier League Goal of the Season award last year, is expected to travel to Casablanca soon to finalize his transfer.

In the meantime, Asante Kotoko is gearing up for the 2024/25 season with a significant squad revamp. The Porcupine Warriors have already released eighteen players, with two more departures anticipated. This comes after a tough season that saw the club finish sixth, failing to secure any trophies.

As Kotoko prepares for the upcoming season, they are focused on rebuilding their squad to enhance their performance.

The exit of Zeze and other key players signals a period of transition and provides an opportunity for the club to bring in new talent to strengthen their lineup.