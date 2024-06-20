ModernGhana logo
Let’s have patience, support Otto Addo and his Black Stars technical team – Alban Bagin urges Ghanaians

Football News
THU, 20 JUN 2024
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin [File Photo]

Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has called for support for the Black Stars technical team led by head coach Otto Addo.

Speaking at the launch of the Democracy Cup match, the Speaker of Parliament said it will take time for the Black Stars now dominated by young players to become a formidable side.

He appealed to Ghanaians to support the technical team of the national team to build a good team for the country.

“It takes time for the team to settle and gel. And you realize the names that you are mentioning, they didn't achieve it in a day.

“It took a long group of them from the youth growing together to become the stars. So please, let's have patience and be tolerant,” Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin said.

The Speaker of Parliament continued, “Let’s encourage and support the technical team, and everybody. Ghana will once again rise up to the glory of God.”

The maiden Democracy Cup match will be played between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak on July 5.

