Promote Ghana Premier League with inclusion of local players in Black Stars squad - Wilson Arthur

THU, 20 JUN 2024

Chairman of the FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur, has called for an intentional effort to include more players local players in the Black Stars squad to promote the local league.

In the recent call-ups made by Otto Addo, only Frederick Asare, of Asante Kotoko made it to the 26-man squad for the games against Mali and Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Arthur, who is the owner of Division One League side, Skyy FC more local players must be named in the national team squad as a means to promote the Ghana Premier League.

“As long as we continue prioritizing and giving more opportunities to foreign-based players, then every Ghana Premier League player, because he wants to play in the senior national team, he wants to go outside so that he can be considered," he told Channel One TV.

“We need to intentionally take more local players and bring some of these outstanding foreign players to come and augment them. It should be the other way round. When we do that, a lot of the quality players will stay because he knows that if he plays well, he is more likely to get into the national team and that will strengthen our league," he added.

The Black Stars will return to action in September later this year for the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

