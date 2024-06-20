I am not appreciated in Ghana, says veteran coach Bashir Hayford

Heart of Lions coach, Bashir Hayford believes he is not appreciated enough by Ghanaians despite his achievements.

The former Asante Kotoko and Ashgold head trainer saved the Kpando-based club from being relegated to the Division One League.

He won 11 out of 21 games including big triumphs over Premier League champions, and Samartex, CAF Confederation Cup semi-finalist Dreams FC.

"Other countries are making use of their experienced coaches, tapping their knowledge, and experience,” Bashir told Joy Sports.

“What I see here [Ghana] is they will allow you to struggle and get a job from somewhere and still watching whether you can do it or not. They don't recognize your achievements, performance and experience.

"The only thing is to wait, the day you will die, they will write a very big and nice obituary," he added.

He has won Ghana Premier League titles with Kotoko and Ashgold. Bashir has coached Ghana's Women's U-17 and the Black Queens who were knockout of the group stages at the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

He has had a stint with Somalia national team and Legon Cities in the last five years.