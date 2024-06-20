Otto Addo must address Black Stars' first half struggles - Augustine Ahinful

LISTEN

Former Ghana international Augustine Ahinful has called on Black Stars head coach Otto Addo to address the team's first-half performance issues.

Since Addo's return, the Black Stars have only led at halftime once (against Uganda) and have trailed in the remaining three matches. In the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Ghana had to come from behind to win against Mali (2-1) and the Central African Republic (4-3), after being down at halftime. The team also trailed at the break in their first match following Addo's return, against Nigeria.

Ahinful emphasized that these first-half struggles must be resolved, urging the head coach to find a solution.

"In the two games we played (against Mali and CAR), we had two very different halves. Our first-half performance has consistently been poorer compared to the second half," Ahinful said, as reported by Joy Sports.

"In the future, I hope we can start with the same intensity and performance we show in the second half. Some teams might not allow us to come back if we fall behind.

"Like the coach mentioned, the blame for the first-half performances should fall on him; not because of any mistakes, but perhaps due to overthinking his strategy. His first-half approach has been different from the second half – this was evident in both the Mali and Kumasi games."

Ahinful added that the team has enough talent, and it's essential to leverage that to their advantage.

"We need to have more confidence and believe in ourselves because we have the talent. It's about blending that talent to form a cohesive team," he continued.

The Black Stars will return to action in September 2024 for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers before resuming their 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March 2025 with games against Chad and Madagascar.