Black Stars ranked 64th in latest FIFA ranking after wins over Mali and CAR

THU, 20 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The senior national team, the Black Stars have moved four places up in the June FIFA rankings following their recent performances.

The West African country who occupied the 68th position in their April rankings, have now jumped to 64th in the latest update which was revealed on Thursday, June 20.

Black Stars' improved rankings emerge after their recent wins over Mali and Central African Republic during matchday three and four of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Otto Addo's side came from behind to beat Mali in Bamako 2-1 earlier this month before seeing off Central African Republic 4-3 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi three days later.

The latest update also sees the Black Stars move two places up on the continent moving from 14th to 12th.

Argentina remain top in the world continuing their recent performances while France maintain the second position. Belgium stay third. England drop to fifth with Brazil going fourth.

Below is the top ten in Africa

  • Morocco (12)
  • Senegal (18)
  • Egypt (36)
  • Ivory Coast (37)
  • Nigeria (38)
  • Tunisia (41)
  • Algeria (44)
  • Cameroon (49)
  • Mali (50)
  • South Africa (59)

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

