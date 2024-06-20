ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fiorentina to release ex-Black Stars midfielder Alfred Duncan

Football News Fiorentina to release ex-Black Stars midfielder Alfred Duncan
THU, 20 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Serie A side, Fiorentina are set to part ways with Alfred Duncan, the former Ghanaian international, as his four-year contract with the club is nearing its end this season.

Despite featuring prominently last season with 41 appearances across all competitions, including a role in the Conference League final against Olympiacos, Fiorentina has decided not to extend Duncan's stay for the upcoming campaign.

Duncan began his career at Inter Milan's academy in 2010 and later enjoyed successful stints at Serie A clubs Sampdoria and Sassuolo before joining Fiorentina in January 2020.

Although he initially thrived during his first three seasons at Fiorentina, Duncan faced challenges at the start of the last season and fell out of favor under manager Vincenzo Italiano.

Duncan, who started his international career in 2012, retired from international football at 29, citing "humiliation and discrimination by the Ghanaian Federation."

Several clubs, including Cagliari, where he had a standout loan spell during his first season with Fiorentina, are closely monitoring Duncan's situation.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

7 hours ago

Abossey Okai Spares Dealers Association warn politicians against using area for campaigns Abossey Okai Spares Dealers Association warn politicians against using area for ...

7 hours ago

Ghana recorded 17,774 new HIV infections in 2023—AIDS Commission Ghana recorded 17,774 new HIV infections in 2023 —AIDS Commission

7 hours ago

IMF programme doing more harm than good to Ghana – Economist IMF programme doing more harm than good to Ghana – Economist

7 hours ago

C/R: Swedruman Council of chiefs to sanction residents for indiscriminate refuse dumps C/R: Swedruman Council of chiefs to sanction residents for indiscriminate refuse...

7 hours ago

Civil society actors in health thank Supreme Court for ruling in favour of FDA on alcohol ban Civil society actors in health thank Supreme Court for ruling in favour of FDA o...

12 hours ago

Kenya introduce free Electronic Travel Authorisation for Ghanaians Kenya introduce free Electronic Travel Authorisation for Ghanaians

13 hours ago

Stray cattle invasion major hindrance to Green Ghana Project in Tema — Horticulturist Stray cattle invasion major hindrance to Green Ghana Project in Tema — Horticult...

15 hours ago

Sale of SSNIT hotels: All your allegations are pure-ungodly lies, beyond propaganda – Bryan Acheampong goes after Ablakwa Sale of SSNIT hotels: All your allegations are pure-ungodly lies, beyond propaga...

15 hours ago

May your new term be marked by continued success, progress for South Africans – Akufo-Addo congratulates Cyril Ramaphosa May your new term be marked by continued success, progress for South Africans – ...

15 hours ago

MP for Akatsi South, Mr. Bernard Ahiafor Assemblyman petitions NDC over conduct of Akatsi South MP

Just in....
body-container-line