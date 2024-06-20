Fiorentina to release ex-Black Stars midfielder Alfred Duncan

Serie A side, Fiorentina are set to part ways with Alfred Duncan, the former Ghanaian international, as his four-year contract with the club is nearing its end this season.

Despite featuring prominently last season with 41 appearances across all competitions, including a role in the Conference League final against Olympiacos, Fiorentina has decided not to extend Duncan's stay for the upcoming campaign.

Duncan began his career at Inter Milan's academy in 2010 and later enjoyed successful stints at Serie A clubs Sampdoria and Sassuolo before joining Fiorentina in January 2020.

Although he initially thrived during his first three seasons at Fiorentina, Duncan faced challenges at the start of the last season and fell out of favor under manager Vincenzo Italiano.

Duncan, who started his international career in 2012, retired from international football at 29, citing "humiliation and discrimination by the Ghanaian Federation."

Several clubs, including Cagliari, where he had a standout loan spell during his first season with Fiorentina, are closely monitoring Duncan's situation.