I will decide my international future before pre-season - Bernard Tekpetey

LISTEN

Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey has disclosed that he is considering switching his nationality to Bulgaria after being repeatedly overlooked by the Black Stars since his debut in 2017.

Tekpetey, who has not featured for the Black Stars since 2017, mentioned that he will make a decision regarding his international future before heading to pre-season training with Ludogorets Razgrad in the Bulgarian league.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Tekpetey shared that he plans to discuss the matter with his family before making a final decision.

"There is always talk about my nationality switch because I have a Bulgarian passport. It is a crucial decision that I will make with my family before leaving for pre-season," he stated.

"Definitely, you will know of my decision before I leave for Bulgaria."

The 26-year-old forward also expressed his desire for a new challenge in club football.

"The transfer window is open, and I am in discussions with several clubs. I hope to face a different challenge in a new league as well," he said.

Last season, Tekpetey scored 15 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions for Ludogorets.