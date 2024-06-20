ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 20 Jun 2024 Football News

I will decide my international future before pre-season - Bernard Tekpetey

I will decide my international future before pre-season - Bernard Tekpetey
LISTEN

Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey has disclosed that he is considering switching his nationality to Bulgaria after being repeatedly overlooked by the Black Stars since his debut in 2017.

Tekpetey, who has not featured for the Black Stars since 2017, mentioned that he will make a decision regarding his international future before heading to pre-season training with Ludogorets Razgrad in the Bulgarian league.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Tekpetey shared that he plans to discuss the matter with his family before making a final decision.

"There is always talk about my nationality switch because I have a Bulgarian passport. It is a crucial decision that I will make with my family before leaving for pre-season," he stated.

"Definitely, you will know of my decision before I leave for Bulgaria."

The 26-year-old forward also expressed his desire for a new challenge in club football.

"The transfer window is open, and I am in discussions with several clubs. I hope to face a different challenge in a new league as well," he said.

Last season, Tekpetey scored 15 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions for Ludogorets.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

7 hours ago

Abossey Okai Spares Dealers Association warn politicians against using area for campaigns Abossey Okai Spares Dealers Association warn politicians against using area for ...

7 hours ago

Ghana recorded 17,774 new HIV infections in 2023—AIDS Commission Ghana recorded 17,774 new HIV infections in 2023 —AIDS Commission

7 hours ago

IMF programme doing more harm than good to Ghana – Economist IMF programme doing more harm than good to Ghana – Economist

7 hours ago

C/R: Swedruman Council of chiefs to sanction residents for indiscriminate refuse dumps C/R: Swedruman Council of chiefs to sanction residents for indiscriminate refuse...

7 hours ago

Civil society actors in health thank Supreme Court for ruling in favour of FDA on alcohol ban Civil society actors in health thank Supreme Court for ruling in favour of FDA o...

12 hours ago

Kenya introduce free Electronic Travel Authorisation for Ghanaians Kenya introduce free Electronic Travel Authorisation for Ghanaians

13 hours ago

Stray cattle invasion major hindrance to Green Ghana Project in Tema — Horticulturist Stray cattle invasion major hindrance to Green Ghana Project in Tema — Horticult...

15 hours ago

Sale of SSNIT hotels: All your allegations are pure-ungodly lies, beyond propaganda – Bryan Acheampong goes after Ablakwa Sale of SSNIT hotels: All your allegations are pure-ungodly lies, beyond propaga...

15 hours ago

May your new term be marked by continued success, progress for South Africans – Akufo-Addo congratulates Cyril Ramaphosa May your new term be marked by continued success, progress for South Africans – ...

15 hours ago

MP for Akatsi South, Mr. Bernard Ahiafor Assemblyman petitions NDC over conduct of Akatsi South MP

Just in....
body-container-line