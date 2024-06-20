ModernGhana logo
We are ready to represent Ghana in Africa - Bofoakwa Tano CEO ahead of FA Cup final

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bofoakwa Tano, Alexander Ababio, has expressed confidence in his team's readiness to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Mr. Ababio shared his optimism ahead of their FA Cup final match this weekend against regional rivals, Nsoatreman FC.

Despite their relegation from the Ghana Premier League, Mr. Ababio stated in an interview that the club has been actively planning for the possibility of competing in Africa should they win the FA Cup.

He acknowledged the challenging nature of their upcoming match against Nsoatreman but remains hopeful about their chances of emerging victorious.

"The Board of Directors have convened several meetings to strategize for the CAF Confederation Cup, should we clinch the FA Cup. We've agreed to pool our resources to support the club’s participation," he told Asempa FM.

"Even though we are relegated from the Ghana Premier League, we are prepared to represent the country in Africa if we win the trophy. Our past encounters with Nsoatreman FC have ended in draws, but we have been training intensely for this game.

"We have been in camp since last week, and I am confident that we will secure the trophy. There is a rivalry between us and Nsoatreman, so it will be a closely contested match, but I believe we will come out as champions."

The match is scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 18:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
