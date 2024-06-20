Klopp-Guardiola rivalry made me join Liverpool - Arne Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot says Jurgen Klopp's rivalry with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola persuaded him to join the club.

Slot was announced as Klopp's successor in May following the German's decision to step down.

Klopp won one Premier League title during his nine years at Anfield but finished second behind Guardiola's City by a point on two occasions, while City also beat the Reds in the 2016 EFL Cup final.

Slot, who rejected interest from the Premier League in 2023 when he was linked with Tottenham, says the competition between the two managers replaced Real Madrid-Barcelona as the biggest rivalry in Europe.

"I think for everyone who loves football it was a fantastic era to watch the both of them getting the best out of each other," the Dutchman told Liverpool's website.

"Liverpool came along and - like I just told you about the rivalry between City and Liverpool and the many games we as football fans saw - it wasn't a difficult choice to make."

The 45-year-old spent three years at Feyenoord and had planned to stay for a further season before Liverpool's approach.

The Dutchman spoke with Klopp following his appointment but stressed he will look to implement his own methods at the club.

"He gave me more than a few good tips but I think what stood out for me was that he was so happy for me and that - and I think he said this in the media as well - he would be my biggest fan from now on because he supports Liverpool in the best possible way, and you don't see this very often," he said.

Slot, who revealed he had watched several videos of Klopp's training sessions since joining the club, will manage the Reds for the first time in a friendly against Real Betis on 27 July.

Liverpool start their Premier League season with a trip to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on 17 August.