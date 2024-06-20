Euro 2024: Serbia fined after objects thrown at England match

The Serbian Football Association has been fined a total of £12,250 (14,500 euros) after objects were thrown and a provocative message was displayed during Serbia's Euro 2024 defeat by England on 16 June.

A complaint was made to Uefa by the Kosovo Football Federation regarding the display of a provocative message during England's 1-0 victory in Gelsenkirchen.

The Serbian FA was fined £3,800 (4,500 euros) for the throwing of objects and £8,450 (10,000 euros) for transmitting a "provocative message not fit for a sports event".

Uefa's investigation into allegations of racist chanting towards England players during the Group C match is yet to be opened.