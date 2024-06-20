ModernGhana logo
Euro 2024: Serbia fined after objects thrown at England match

By BBC
Serbia were beaten by England in Gelsenkirchen
Serbia were beaten by England in Gelsenkirchen

The Serbian Football Association has been fined a total of £12,250 (14,500 euros) after objects were thrown and a provocative message was displayed during Serbia's Euro 2024 defeat by England on 16 June.

A complaint was made to Uefa by the Kosovo Football Federation regarding the display of a provocative message during England's 1-0 victory in Gelsenkirchen.

The Serbian FA was fined £3,800 (4,500 euros) for the throwing of objects and £8,450 (10,000 euros) for transmitting a "provocative message not fit for a sports event".

Uefa's investigation into allegations of racist chanting towards England players during the Group C match is yet to be opened.

