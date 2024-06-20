Euro 2024: 'Starboy' Musiala told to just 'enjoy his football'

A standing ovation from Germany fans greeted Jamal Musiala as his number was shown by the fourth official late in the second half - he had produced the goods again, helping his country become the first side at Euro 2024 to reach the last 16.

Two goals in two games and another performance described by his manager Julian Nagelsmann as "brilliant" in their 2-0 win over Hungary means Musiala is already living up to the hype.

He set his country on their way when he fired into the roof of the net after being teed up by Ilkay Gundogan in the first half and later struck inches past the post.

The 21-year-old is one of the stars of the tournament and as Germany fans chanted "Berlin, Berlin, we're off to Berlin" in the second half, it's clear he has given them belief they can go all the way to the final this summer.

"He was brilliant in both games I think, not only the two goals, but I think his offensive positions and ball control is pretty tough for the opponent to defend," said Nagelsmann.

"I think it’s important for him not to deal with the pressure and just deal with this capability to solve any offensive complications."

'He has pure magic in his feet'

Former England midfielder Izzy Christiansen told BBC Radio 5 Live Musiala "has delivered for Germany", while ex-defender Alex Scott described him as the "starboy".

Musiala is the second youngest player in European Championships history to score in each of their first two starts, behind only Hungary’s Ferenc Bene.

Former Germany international Robert Huth said Musiala was "our best player" at the 2022 World Cup and he is already showing his qualities on home soil.

"He has pure magic in his feet, how he glides past players and opens up the game for us," added Huth.

So how does a player, with the hopes of a nation riding on his shoulders, deal with that level of responsibility?

"I have a lot of meetings with Jamal - when I was coaching at Bayern Munich and also now as his national team coach," said Nagelsmann.

"I always said he should just play like he is on a small pitch anywhere in Germany or England with his friends. He should not think about the pressure.

"He is brilliant at just playing football and he should just enjoy playing football."

Whatever happens next for Germany - whether they can beat Switzerland to finish top of their group - Brentford boss Thomas Frank thinks Nagelsmann will be "very happy so far".

"He has gotten the key players of his side to click - that midfield of Musiala, Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos, it is the key for them progressing in this tournament," he told BBC One.