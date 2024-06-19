ModernGhana logo
We have to do our business in the transfer market as quickly as possible – Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum

Football News Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum [File Photo]
WED, 19 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum [File Photo]

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum has emphasised the need to sign new players as quickly as possible to prepare for the next football season.

The highly-rated tactician is expected to lead the Porcupine Warriors next season despite the inability to win any trophy in the 2023/24 football campaign.

Speaking to the media team of Asante Kotoko at the end of the football season, Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum said a lot of things must change.

According to him, the club must sign the best players and not players from the lower division.

“We need to do a lot of structural changes in the playing body with respect to signing of some players to come and augment [the squad]. This time not players from lower-division but players who have seen it in the Premier League.

“We need to go there as early as possible to make sure that the players that we want we are able to get them as quickly as possible,” Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

In the last 24 hours alone, Asante Kotoko has released 18 players.

It is now expected that the club will sign a lot of players to fill the spaces created in the squad.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

