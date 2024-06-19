ModernGhana logo
We lacked harmony after senior players failed to mentor young players - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has pinpointed senior players' failure to mentor younger teammates as a key factor behind the team's challenges.

The Porcupine Warriors endured a disappointing season in the recently concluded 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, finishing 6th with 49 points.

Reflecting on their campaign, Narteh Ogum criticized the senior players for not fostering harmony within the squad.

He emphasized that their lack of mentorship for the younger players created a significant imbalance.

"The senior players who were supposed to guide the young players did not provide adequate mentorship, which led to an imbalance in the team," Narteh Ogum stated in an interview with the club's media.

He further highlighted that this lack of mentorship contributed to a lack of harmony within the team dynamics.

"We did not also have harmony because of this lack of mentorship from the senior players," he added.

Following the season's conclusion, Asante Kotoko announced the departure of 11 players, including captain Ibrahim Danlad and Isaac Oppong.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

