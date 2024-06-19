We bought our jerseys from Kantamanto market - Ghana Amputee Football Team coach

Ghana Amputee Football Team (The Black Challenge) coach, Richard Obeng, has disclosed that the team purchased their jerseys from Kantamanto market for the 2024 Amputee AFCON.

Despite facing neglect from authorities, The Black Challenge triumphed as champions at the Amputee AFCON held in Egypt, defeating Morocco 2-1 in the final to retain their title.

The team faced criticism from Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif upon their return for accepting donations from individuals before officially presenting the AFCON trophy to him. This controversy followed a $10,000 donation from former President John Dramani Mahama, prompting the Sports Minister to demand an accounting of all funds received.

In an interview with Starr FM, Richard Obeng clarified that the Ministry only covered the team's plane tickets and participation fee for the tournament, leaving them to manage other expenses on their own.

“The government sponsored us by buying our flight tickets and paying our participation fee alone. That was the sponsorship the Minister mentioned. We bought our jerseys from Kantamanto for the 2024 AAFCON," he explained.

“Our hotel bills were covered by the local organizing committee of the tournament. We did not receive anything from our budget; the only funds we received were our participation fee, which is $8,500.”

With this victory, The Black Challenge have now secured their place in the next Amputee Football World Cup in 2026, to be held in Panama.