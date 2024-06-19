ModernGhana logo
Ebenezer Annan completes Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade

Ghana defender, Ebenezer Annan is set to elevate his football career with Red Star Belgrade, his new club.

The 21-year-old full-back, who recently concluded a loan spell at Novi Pazar, sealed a three-year contract with the Serbian champions in early June.

In his first interview since joining the club, Annan expressed his excitement about the move, saying, “I am very excited to have signed a contract with Red Star. I am glad that my performances were recognized and that I caught the manager’s attention.”

He also highlighted his familiarity with the Superliga and his eagerness to continue playing in Serbia.

Discussing his playing style, Annan acknowledged his strengths in speed, technique, and ball intelligence, while emphasizing his determination to improve in all aspects.

He added, “I want it and I believe in myself.”

Annan was recently part of the Ghanaian national team squad that secured victories against Mali and Central African Republic.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

