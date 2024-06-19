ModernGhana logo
I accept responsibility for our poor season - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has accepted responsibility for the club's disappointing performance in the recently concluded 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors finished in 6th place with 49 points.

In an interview with the club's media team, Narteh Ogum stated that he takes full accountability for the unsuccessful season.

"Our season was unpleasant, and I take the blame," Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum said.

In addition to missing out on the Ghana Premier League title, Asante Kotoko also failed to secure the MTN FA Cup.

Ultimately, the Kumasi-based club ended the season without winning any trophies.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko announced on Monday that they have parted ways with 11 players as they prepare for the upcoming 2024/25 Ghana football season.

The players include Kalo Ouattara, Nicholas Osei Bonsu, Isaac Oppong, and Augustine Agyapong.

Other departing players are Nicholas Mensah, John Tedeku, Sherif Mohammed (Defender), George Mfegue, Serge Eric Zeze, and Danlad Ibrahim.

