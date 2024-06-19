ModernGhana logo
Playing for England is a dream come true, says Manchester United Kobbie Mainoo

WED, 19 JUN 2024

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has expressed that playing for England is a dream come true.

The 19-year-old, who was closely followed by Ghana, ultimately decided to represent the Three Lions.

Speaking ahead of England's second group game at the 2024 Euros, Mainoo shared that while he is proud of his Ghanaian heritage and considered playing for Ghana, fulfilling his dream to play for England took precedence.

"I'm proud of my Ghanaian heritage, but it was a dream to play for England. It's a code red situation, but I'm happy to be here," he said.

Mainoo made his competitive debut for England in a 1-0 victory over Serbia at the ongoing Euros in Germany. This match marked his fourth appearance for England since his initial call-up in March 2024.

Prior to his debut, Randy Abbey, a prominent member of the Ghana FA, disclosed that the association had been keenly monitoring Mainoo.

"The Ghana Football Association is interested in monitoring, attracting, and persuading all eligible talents for its various national teams," Randy Abbey, a member of the executive council of the Ghana FA, told The Times.

Mainoo is expected to feature in the match against Denmark on Thursday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist

