Stamp your authority on Black Stars - Laryea Kingston charges Otto Addo

Former Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston has urged Black Stars coach Otto Addo to assert his authority over the team.

Following his reappointment as head coach of the Ghana national team, Addo has rejuvenated the squad's hopes for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with wins over Mali and Central African Republic.

Kingston, speaking in an interview expressed that Ghanaians should be thrilled about the recent victories over Mali and the Central African Republic.

However, he emphasized that the focus should be on future matches.

"We shouldn't just be excited about these two wins; Otto Addo needs to plan for the remaining games," Kingston, who is a former Ghana international told GTV Sports Plus.

Kingston commended Coach Addo's performance but stressed the importance of him taking charge of the team.

"I believe he has shown his intentions clearly, but he needs to convey to the players how we should approach the game and ensure they deliver. These players already know how to play football, but Otto Addo must establish his authority within the team," Kingston added.

Following their matches against Mali and the Central African Republic, the Black Stars will not compete in any 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers until March 2025 with games against Chad and Madagascar.