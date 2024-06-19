Euro 2024: Mainoo, Depay, Doku & Williams among 10 stars of Ghanaian descent

Euro 2024, hosted in Germany, kicked off with a thrilling match between Germany and Scotland last Friday.

The UEFA European Championship, commonly known as the Euros, is one of the most-watched football tournaments worldwide, showcasing some of the best talents the sport has to offer.

This year, Euro 2024 in Germany will see a remarkable representation of players of 58 African descent, highlighting the rich diversity and multiculturalism inherent in modern football.

Among the talented players gracing the tournament, several notable individuals of Ghanaian heritage are making their mark. Let's take a closer look at each of them:

Memphis Depay (Netherlands)

Depay, a former Manchester United forward, is of Ghanaian descent through his father. He made his international debut in 2013 and continues to be a key player for the Netherlands.

Jeremie Frimpong (Netherlands)

Born to Ghanaian parents, Frimpong has represented the Netherlands at various youth levels. He made his senior debut in 2021 and adds defensive strength to the Dutch squad.

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

With Ghanaian roots through his father, Gakpo debuted for the Netherlands at UEFA Euro 2020. His attacking prowess is crucial for the Dutch team.

Brian Brobbey (Netherlands)

Brobbey has already represented the Netherlands at U17 and U19 levels. His recent senior call-up in October 2023 shows his potential as a forward.

Kobbie Mainoo (England)

Despite strong interest from the Ghanaian FA, Mainoo chose to play for England. The promising young midfielder represents Manchester United and has featured at U17 and U18 levels.

Nico Williams (Spain)

An Athletic Bilbao star, Nico Williams plays for Spain. Interestingly, his brother, Inaki, represents Ghana. Nico debuted for Spain in 2022 and participated in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Kevin Danso (Austria)

The defender for RC Lens began his career in Austria's youth teams. Now, he aims to replicate his impressive Ligue 1 form on the Euro 2024 stage.

Kwadwo Antwi Duah (Switzerland)

Duah, born in London, plays alongside Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey at Ludogorets in Bulgaria. He recently made Switzerland's final squad for the tournament.

Benjamin Henrichs (Germany)

Henrichs, who has Ghanaian roots, represents the host nation, Germany. His versatility as a full-back or midfielder adds depth to the German team.

Jérémy Doku (Belgium)

Doku, another exciting talent, plays for Belgium. His pace and dribbling skills make him a threat on the wing.