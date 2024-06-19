ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Euro 2024: Mainoo, Depay, Doku & Williams among 10 stars of Ghanaian descent

By Graphic Sports
Football News Euro 2024: Mainoo, Depay, Doku Williams among 10 stars of Ghanaian descent
WED, 19 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Euro 2024, hosted in Germany, kicked off with a thrilling match between Germany and Scotland last Friday.

The UEFA European Championship, commonly known as the Euros, is one of the most-watched football tournaments worldwide, showcasing some of the best talents the sport has to offer.

This year, Euro 2024 in Germany will see a remarkable representation of players of 58 African descent, highlighting the rich diversity and multiculturalism inherent in modern football.

Among the talented players gracing the tournament, several notable individuals of Ghanaian heritage are making their mark. Let's take a closer look at each of them:

619202482626-1i841p5bbv-20220617132004

  • Memphis Depay (Netherlands)

Depay, a former Manchester United forward, is of Ghanaian descent through his father. He made his international debut in 2013 and continues to be a key player for the Netherlands.

619202482627-k5fri7t2h0-jeremie-frimpong-celtic-family-e1581506855949

  • Jeremie Frimpong (Netherlands)

Born to Ghanaian parents, Frimpong has represented the Netherlands at various youth levels. He made his senior debut in 2021 and adds defensive strength to the Dutch squad.

  • Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

With Ghanaian roots through his father, Gakpo debuted for the Netherlands at UEFA Euro 2020. His attacking prowess is crucial for the Dutch team.

619202482628-j5fqi7t2g0-gettyimages-1303015582

  • Brian Brobbey (Netherlands)

Brobbey has already represented the Netherlands at U17 and U19 levels. His recent senior call-up in October 2023 shows his potential as a forward.

619202482629-8eu2xkjwvr-meet-the-parents-behind-kobbie-mainoos-rise-to-manchester-united-stardo

  • Kobbie Mainoo (England)

Despite strong interest from the Ghanaian FA, Mainoo chose to play for England. The promising young midfielder represents Manchester United and has featured at U17 and U18 levels.

619202482630-m5htk8v331-willyyyu

  • Nico Williams (Spain)

An Athletic Bilbao star, Nico Williams plays for Spain. Interestingly, his brother, Inaki, represents Ghana. Nico debuted for Spain in 2022 and participated in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

619202482630-8dt2wkivvq-danso

  • Kevin Danso (Austria)

The defender for RC Lens began his career in Austria's youth teams. Now, he aims to replicate his impressive Ligue 1 form on the Euro 2024 stage.

619202482631-l5gsj8v331-duah-696x505

  • Kwadwo Antwi Duah (Switzerland)

Duah, born in London, plays alongside Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey at Ludogorets in Bulgaria. He recently made Switzerland's final squad for the tournament.

  • Benjamin Henrichs (Germany)

Henrichs, who has Ghanaian roots, represents the host nation, Germany. His versatility as a full-back or midfielder adds depth to the German team.

619202482632-0g730m4yxt-imago1031111444h

  • Jérémy Doku (Belgium)

Doku, another exciting talent, plays for Belgium. His pace and dribbling skills make him a threat on the wing.

Top Stories

6 hours ago

Police assure justice over the killing of two persons in Wa Police assure justice over the killing of two persons in Wa  

6 hours ago

Portions of Nungua-Sakumono road to be made motorable— Asenso-Boakye Portions of Nungua-Sakumono road to be made motorable — Asenso-Boakye

6 hours ago

Sickle cell pain is equivalent to sawing my leg — Patientreveals Sickle cell pain is equivalent to sawing my leg — Patient reveals

6 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected in the May 29 general election. By WIKUS DE WET (AFP) South Africa's Ramaphosa to be sworn in as president

12 hours ago

Ambulance trial: Richard Jakpa admits not tendering full WhatsApp conversation with Godfred Dame Ambulance trial: Richard Jakpa admits not tendering full WhatsApp conversation w...

12 hours ago

Parliament summons Henry Quartey over Wa killings Parliament summons Henry Quartey over Wa killings

12 hours ago

Opuni trial: GSA laboratories are accredited, its results accepted worldwide - Witness Opuni trial: GSA laboratories are accredited, its results accepted worldwide - W...

12 hours ago

The tax hikes sparked fury among many Kenyans, who staged protests on Tuesday dubbed 'Occupy Parliament'. By LUIS TATO (AFP) Kenya scraps most new tax hikes amid protest clashes

13 hours ago

Ghana signs US$12billion deal for first phase of Petroleum Hub Project Ghana signs US$12billion deal for first phase of Petroleum Hub Project

13 hours ago

Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (Rtd) I want to die empty – Kofi Amoabeng

Just in....
body-container-line