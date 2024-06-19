UEFA Euro 2024: Preview of Matchday games

The matches pitting Spain against Italy and the Netherlands against France will headline Matchday 2 of UEFA Euro 2024, which runs from Wednesday 19 to Saturday 22 June.

Matchday 2 opens on Wednesday with Croatia taking on Albania, before Germany face Hungary in a key clash in Stuttgart – with the hosts having to choose between playing either Kai Havertz or Niclas Fullkrug to spearhead their attack.

“We get along very well,” said Havertz of his relationship with Fullkrug. "Healthy competition is always part of it, we both have different qualities. For us it's about putting our egos aside and putting ourselves at the service of the team.”

Thursday is all about the Group B clash between Spain and Italy in Gelsenkirchen. La Furia Roja will look to young midfielder Pedri to dictate their play, with coach Luis de la Fuente backing the Barcelona man to become one of the best players in the world.

“Pedri had to meet Pedri. We don’t know what his best version is because he’s so good… Coaches can give confidence to the player, but it is the player who has to take the step forward,” said the Spain boss. “We want him to play closer to the box, between the lines, take advantage of the last pass. We believe that we can get a lot out of him.”

Friday’s headline clash comes from Group D, as Leipzig hosts a meeting of the Netherlands and France. Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps is looking to become the first man to win the World Cup and the Euros as both a player and a coach – though he emphasises that the personal achievement is not important.

“No, that's not a motivation. The objective is around the French national team in terms of what we've achieved and what we're capable of achieving," he explained. "There are other nations who start out aiming to win, as is the case in competitions like the Champions League. Each year seven or eight teams have the objective to win it, and only one team can. It's the same here and it doesn't come down to much.”

Saturday completes Matchday 2, with Georgia facing Czech Republic, Turkey looking to upset Portugal in Dortmund, and Belgium look to assert their dominance against Romania in Cologne.

UEFA Euro 2024 broadcast details

All times CAT

Wednesday 19 June

15:00: Croatia v Albania – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

18:00: Germany v Hungary – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Scotland v Switzerland – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Thursday 20 June

15:00: Slovenia v Serbia – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

18:00: Denmark v England – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Spain v Italy – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Friday 21 June

15:00: Slovakia v Ukraine – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

18:00: Poland v Austria – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Netherlands v France – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 22 June