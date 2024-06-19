Kumasi Tennis Club wins Eid Al-Adha tennis tourney

Kumasi Tennis Club over the weekend were crowned champions of the maiden edition of the Eid Al-Adha tennis tournament at the Our Lady of Grace (OLAG) tennis club at Mamponteng, Kumasi

The one-day tennis tournament saw clubs from G. O Tennis Club- Sunyani, Ridge Tennis Club (Lancaster) — Kumasi, Kumasi Tennis Club and host- Our Lady of Grace Tennis Club.

Kumasi Tennis Club put up a scintillating performance to win the one-day competition with 9 points, followed by G. O Tennis Club led by head coach Daniel Kwakye (Great Okoro) with 6 points.

Ridge tennis took the third position with 3 points, and host Our Lady of Grace tennis club placed fourth with 2 points.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org Rev Father Sylvester Frimpong headmaster of OLAG said, The purpose of this tournament is to encourage more people to be interested in tennis and also to meet friends from different parts of the country so that we can commemorate this year's Muslim festival and to exercise our bodies because as the saying goes “sound mind lives in a sound body’, we need to be strong so that we can go back to our various places of work to be effective leaders in various fields.

Rev father Sylvester Frimpong added, "The facilities available in the school, we want to offer younger people who live around Mamponteng the opportunity to join the club to be trained so that as we catch them young, they could be prepared to become professional tennis players who could play for Ghana.”

According to the President of Our Lady of Grace Tennis Club, Mr. John Asiamah Boamah, sports is all about training, and we have not been training consistently. That’s what caused our loss today, going forward, we will strategize as a club and will see results.