Elated Ghana defender Ebenezer Annan eager to improve at new club Red Star Belgrade

WED, 19 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Ghana defender, Ebenezer Annan has expressed his excitement after signing for Serbian giant Red Star Belgrade.

The full-back on Tuesday, June 18, inked a three-year contract to become a new player of the Serbian outfit.

“Crvena Zvezda continues its activities when it comes to the summer transfer window and it is with great pleasure that we can announce that Ebenezer Annan has signed a contract for three plus one years with our club,” Red Star Belgrade said in an official club statement.

Speaking in his first interview, Ebenezer Annan said he wants to improve all aspects of his game.

“I am very excited and happy to have signed a contract with Red Star. I am glad that my good games were noticed and that I managed to draw the attention of the Zvezda manager. I'm familiar with the Superliga and I think it's very high-quality, so

“I'm looking forward to having the opportunity to continue playing in Serbia. I consider my main assets to be speed and technique, as well as intelligence with the ball, but I can improve in all segments. I want it and I believe in myself,” Ebenezer Annan said.

