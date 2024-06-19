Euro 2024: Portugal snatch last-gasp win against Czech Republic

Francisco Conceicao scored a late winner as Portugal fought back from a goal down to beat Czech Republic in their Euro 2024 opener in Leipzig.

Roberto Martinez’s side are one of the tournament favourites after winning every game during qualifying, but they left it late to see off their dogged opponents.

The Czech Republic had spent much of the game defending in their own half but stunned Portugal when Lukas Provod's whipped second-half strike flew into the far corner.

But their hopes of victory were dashed soon after as goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek parried Nuno Mendes' header and the ball bounced off Robin Hranac and into the back of his own net.

Diogo Jota had a goal ruled out for offside late on, but Portugal were celebrating in stoppage time when Conceicao struck.

The goal ensured Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo marked his appearance at a record sixth European Championship with a memorable win.