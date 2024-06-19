ModernGhana logo
Ghana full-back Ebenezer Annan joins Red Star Belgrade on a 3-year contract

Ghana international, Ebenezer Annan has sealed a transfer to Serbian giants, Red Star Belgrade.

The defender completed his switch on Tuesday, June 18, in a move that has seen him leave Italian outfit Bologna.

“Crvena zvezda continues its activities when it comes to the summer transfer window and it is with great pleasure that we can announce that Ebenezer Annan has signed a contract for three plus one years with our club,” Red Star Belgrade said in an official club statement.

Ebenezer Annan, 21, expressed his delight after completing the transfer and has pledged to work hard to improve his performance for his new club.

At Red Star Belgrade, the Black Stars defender will wear the No. 73 jersey.

