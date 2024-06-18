ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ronaldo appears at record sixth European Championship

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Cristiano Ronaldo has featured at every European Championship since 2004
TUE, 18 JUN 2024 LISTEN
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Cristiano Ronaldo has featured at every European Championship since 2004

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has made history by appearing at a record sixth European Championship.

The 39-year-old forward was in the starting XI for his side's Group F opener against Czech Republic in Germany on Tuesday.

Ronaldo's international team-mate Pepe also started, meaning at the age of 41 and 113 he becomes the oldest player in Euros history.

Ronaldo had already scored the most European Championship goals (14) and made the most appearances (25) before the 2024 tournament.

He has now become the first player to feature at six separate Euros - a run that stretches back to 2004.

Prior to the game at Leipzig's Red Bull Arena, Ronaldo's international team-mate Ruben Dias praised his ongoing contribution to the team.

"Cristiano represents the idea that it's possible to dream and achieve great things," said the Manchester City defender.

"It's a pleasure to have him with us. Beyond all those little big things I've mentioned, it's important that he's here with us at this stage of his career."

  • What records can Ronaldo break in Germany?

Since making his debut in 2004, Ronaldo has scored at every Euros he has played in and would continue that run with a goal at this tournament.

He could also become the oldest goalscorer at a European Championship.

Ronaldo is also hoping to emulate former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas by captaining his side to two Euros wins.

The former Real Madrid shot-stopper led Spain to the title in 2008 and 2012, while Ronaldo was captain when Portugal won in 2016.

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Ambulance trial: Richard Jakpa admits not tendering full WhatsApp conversation with Godfred Dame Ambulance trial: Richard Jakpa admits not tendering full WhatsApp conversation w...

58 minutes ago

Parliament summons Henry Quartey over Wa killings Parliament summons Henry Quartey over Wa killings

58 minutes ago

Opuni trial: GSA laboratories are accredited, its results accepted worldwide - Witness Opuni trial: GSA laboratories are accredited, its results accepted worldwide - W...

1 hour ago

The tax hikes sparked fury among many Kenyans, who staged protests on Tuesday dubbed 'Occupy Parliament'. By LUIS TATO (AFP) Kenya scraps most new tax hikes amid protest clashes

2 hours ago

Ghana signs US$12billion deal for first phase of Petroleum Hub Project Ghana signs US$12billion deal for first phase of Petroleum Hub Project

2 hours ago

Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (Rtd) I want to die empty – Kofi Amoabeng

2 hours ago

Partly cloudy skies to dominate night, thunderstorms forecast for some areas Partly cloudy skies to dominate night, thunderstorms forecast for some areas

3 hours ago

Dumsor doesnt exist, theres low cost of living in Ghana, the people are happy on the streets —M3nsa ‘Dumsor’ doesn’t exist, there’s low cost of living in Ghana, the people are happ...

3 hours ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu [File Photo] Corruption: We voted against Mahama in 2016 because we didn’t know Akufo-Addo is...

3 hours ago

Regulate church activities to stop exploitation and fake prophecies - Dr. Stephen Takyi tells Christian Council of Ghana Regulate church activities to stop exploitation and fake prophecies - Dr. Stephe...

Just in....
body-container-line