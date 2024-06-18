2023/24 FA Cup Finals: Rita Boateng Nkansah to officiate Nsoatreman FC v Bofoakwa Tano clash

Rita Boateng Nkansah has been appointed as the referee for the MTN FA Cup Final, scheduled for Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The match will see Nsoatreman FC taking on Bofoakwa Tano with kick-off scheduled at 18:00GMT.

Nkansah will be supported by Alice Chakule and Patricia Kyeraa as assistant referees, with Juliet Appiah serving as the fourth official.

Naa Adofoley has been designated as the match commissioner for this crucial game, which will determine Ghana’s representative in the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup.

Nsoatreman FC advanced to the final by defeating Legon Cities 3-1, while Bofoakwa Tano secured their place by eliminating the current holders, Dreams FC.

Nsoatreman FC is vying for their first major trophy, while Bofoakwa Tano is making their first Cup final appearance in 38 years, since their 1983 loss to Accra Great Olympics.

The stage is set for an exciting showdown as both teams aim to make history. Bofoakwa Tano, relegated from the Ghana Premier League, will be eager to end the season with a piece of silverware.