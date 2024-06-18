ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2023/24 FA Cup Finals: Rita Boateng Nkansah to officiate Nsoatreman FC v Bofoakwa Tano clash

Football News 2023/24 FA Cup Finals: Rita Boateng Nkansah to officiate Nsoatreman FC v Bofoakwa Tano clash
TUE, 18 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Rita Boateng Nkansah has been appointed as the referee for the MTN FA Cup Final, scheduled for Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The match will see Nsoatreman FC taking on Bofoakwa Tano with kick-off scheduled at 18:00GMT.

Nkansah will be supported by Alice Chakule and Patricia Kyeraa as assistant referees, with Juliet Appiah serving as the fourth official.

Naa Adofoley has been designated as the match commissioner for this crucial game, which will determine Ghana’s representative in the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup.

Nsoatreman FC advanced to the final by defeating Legon Cities 3-1, while Bofoakwa Tano secured their place by eliminating the current holders, Dreams FC.

Nsoatreman FC is vying for their first major trophy, while Bofoakwa Tano is making their first Cup final appearance in 38 years, since their 1983 loss to Accra Great Olympics.

The stage is set for an exciting showdown as both teams aim to make history. Bofoakwa Tano, relegated from the Ghana Premier League, will be eager to end the season with a piece of silverware.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

'Hands off our hotels' demo: Ablakwa petitions gov't to halt SSNIT hotels sale to Bryan Acheampong 'Hands off our hotels' demo: Ablakwa petitions gov't to halt SSNIT hotels sale t...

2 hours ago

Police block Hands off our Hotels protesters from marching to Jubilee House Police block ‘Hands off our Hotels’ protesters from marching to Jubilee House

2 hours ago

Colleges of Education shut down as CETAG defies order Colleges of Education shut down as CETAG defies order

2 hours ago

Hands Off Our Hotels demonstration underway “Hands Off Our Hotels” demonstration underway

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Lawyer criticizes Bawumia for exploiting religion, ethnicity Election 2024: Lawyer criticizes Bawumia for exploiting religion, ethnicity

2 hours ago

Ghana must break free from external aid dependence — UK House of Lords Member Ghana must break free from external aid dependence — UK House of Lords Member

3 hours ago

Ghana ready to participate in efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war peacefully — Akufo-Addo Ghana ready to participate in efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war peacefully — Aku...

3 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama My plan is to establish special agro-industrial processing zones in all sixteen ...

3 hours ago

Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare Remain calm — Police assures residents as it investigates death of two in Wa

3 hours ago

President od the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu There are challenges but Nigeria isn't the only country facing them — Tinubu

Just in....
body-container-line