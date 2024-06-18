ModernGhana logo
I considered playing for Ghana - England and Manchester United midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo

TUE, 18 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has revealed that he considered representing Ghana before ultimately choosing to play for England.

Mainoo, born in the UK to Ghanaian parents, made his debut for the English national team against Brazil in March this year. The 19-year-old was under the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) before his debut for Gareth Southgate's side.

Mainoo played in England's 1-0 victory over Serbia in the ongoing 2024 European Championship in Germany. Ahead of England's second Group C match against Denmark on Thursday, Mainoo expressed pride in his Ghanaian roots but affirmed his long-held dream of playing for England.

"I'm proud of my Ghanaian heritage, but it has always been a dream to play for England," he said in a press conference on Tuesday. "I'm happy to be here. I considered it, but I want to play for England."

Before Sunday's match, Mainoo had only made three appearances for the Three Lions and remained eligible to play for the Black Stars if he had chosen to switch allegiance.

In his debut season with Manchester United, Mainoo made 25 appearances and scored three goals. He capped off his season by scoring the winning goal in Manchester United's FA Cup victory over Manchester City.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

